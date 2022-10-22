Skoda introduces the Kushaq Anniversary edition in India, prices start at Rs 15.59 lakh

Skoda has launched the Anniversary edition of Skoda Kushaq SUV in India. The price of the new edition starts from Rs 15.59 lakh in India. The Skoda Kushaq Anniversary edition is based on the top spec variants of the SUV and offers some cosmetic changes over the regular variants. However, there are no mechanical changes on the SUV.

The Skoda Kushaq Anniversary edition gets ‘Anniversary edition’ badge on different parts of the vehicle. The badge is present on the C-piller as well as on the steering wheel. The other changes on the car include new door-edge protectors, new stitching, and a chrome application on various parts. Similarly, the Anniversary edition gets a 10-inch touchscreen which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Prices

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary edition Price Style 1.0 TSI MT Rs 15.59 lakh Style 1.0 TSI MT Rs 17.29 lakh Style 1.5 TSI MT Rs 17.49 lakh Style 1.5 TSI DCT Rs 19.09 lakh

Specifications

In terms of engine, the Kushaq gets two engine variants- 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI and 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI which is based on the top-spec Style variants. The 1.0L engine offers 115 hp of peak power and 175Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the 1.5L engine produces 150 hp of power and 250Nm of torque. The fuel tank capacity of the SUV is 50 litres while the boot space is 385 litres.

The important features that will be available on the SUV are full LED headlamps, ventilated front seats, automatic headlamps and wipers, IRVM with the auto-dimming feature, audio system with 6 speakers, tyre pressure monitoring system, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto etc.

Safety features of the SUV include ABS with EBD, traction control, crash sensor, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist, Speed sensing auto door lock and much more.

(NB: All the prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, India prices. Kindly, contact your nearest Skoda dealer to know the exact prices in your region/ city/ town)