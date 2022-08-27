Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 along with Himalayan 450 spotted together while testing

Royal Enfield has been the leading manufacturer of motorcycles in the 350-450 segment in India. This year the manufacturer has already launched two motorcycles in the form of Scram 411 and Hunter 350. While the Scram 411 is the road-friendly variant of the Himalayan, the Hunter 350 shares the same engine and platform as the Classic 350 and Meteor 350. The company (Royal Enfield) is now testing Super Meteor 650 and Himalayan 450, which be launched in the near future.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and the Himalayan 450 were spotted by people during testing and the videos are making rounds on the Internet. The launch of two motorcycles is expected to improve the sales of the Royal Enfield even further. As far it appears from the visuals, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is powered by a twin-cylinder engine just like the 650 twins. However, the Himalayan 450 appears to be a single-cylinder motorcycle just like the Himalayan/ Scram 411.

The Super Meteor 650 appears to be a bigger variant of the Meteor and offers dual instrument dials, circular headlight, teardrop petrol tank, dual exhaust pipes and much more. The back of the motorcycle reminds of the classic 350. The gearbox of the motorcycle will be a 648cc engine that powers the 650 twins (Continental GT and Interceptor). The power and torque figure of the bike is expected to be adjusted according to the need of the bike. The engine of the 650 twins offers 47 Hp of power and 52 Nm of torque. The bike offers dual disc along with ABS.

On the other hand, the Himalayan 450 seems more muscular than its sibling. The motorcycle has fewer parts at the rear as compared to the current Himalayan. From the front, the Himalayan 450 resembles a bit like the Triumph Tiger. When it comes to the engine we expect that it will offer around 40 Hp of power and 45Nm of torque. The bike offers dual disc along with ABS.

We expect the company (Royal Enfield) to reveal more details about the motorcycles anytime in the future. Stay updated with us for more information about it.