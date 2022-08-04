Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 may launch in India in upcoming months

Royal Enfield was spied testing a trio of 650 cc models. The popular motorcycle manufacturer is reportedly planning to launch the Hunter 350 in early August in the domestic market followed by the launch of another motorcycle.

According to reports, the company is expected to introduce a cruiser that will likely sit as the flagship motorcycle upon arrival with an engine capacity of 650 cc. The upcoming 650 cc Royal Enfield bike is expected to be the Shotgun 650 as it takes influence from the SG650 concept showcased at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The near-production spec Shotgun 650 was spied testing in the recent months.

After its launch, it will become the first ever Royal Enfield motorcycle to sport upside-down front forks. It will likely be equipped with twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear. This is different from the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 which have single disc setup and telescopic front forks. The bike may feature twin shock absorbers like the 650 Twins in the rear.

The rumoured Shotgun 650 was spied with dual exhaust pipes with a black finish along with 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine. The engine produces a maximum power output of just over 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque in the 650 Twins. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

The bike will be coming with a dual-channel ABS system. Other features of the Shotgun 650 include a semi-digital instrument cluster with a separate pod for Google-powered Tripper Navigation system. It gets an upright handlebar and relaxed footpeg positioning to aid in touring.

The price of the upcoming cruiser is expected to be more premium than the 650 Twins and the company could also offer a host of optional accessories with it.

Also Read: Bajaj and Triumph to launch their first bike under joint venture in 2023