Royal Enfield Hunter 350 records excellent sales figures for August 2022

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was launched in August 7 and in just a matter of one month, the motorcycle has recorded amazing sales figures. As the starting price of the bike is Rs 1.49 lakh, it has attracted many buyers. The affordability, looks and value for money factors of the bike make it a prime competitor among its rivals.

According to the sales figure of Royal Enfield, the most selling motorcycle of the company was the Classic 350. 18,993 units of Royal Enfield Classic 350 were sold during the month of August 2022. Surprisingly, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was the second favourite among the buyers. 18,197 units of Hunter 350 were sold during the month of August 2022. The difference between the two models of the Royal Enfield (were 796 units).

Given the popularity of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, it is expected that the sales of the motorcycle will increase further and even cross that of Classic 350 in the upcoming months.

Key features

Engine

The Hunter 350 is based on the J platform just like the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. In terms of Engine, the motorcycle makes use of 350cc fuel-injected motor that is present on the Classic 350. When it comes to power, the 349cc engine will produce 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm while the Torque is 27Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Variants

The Hunter 350 gets two variants – Metro, Retro. The Metro offers dual discs along with alloy wheels. On the other hand, the Retro variant offers spoke wheels along with single disc setup. The Metro variant is offered in six colours including Dapper White, Dapper Ash, Dapper Grey, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red. The Retro variant gets two colours- Factory Black and Factory Silver.

When it comes to suspension, the Hunter 350 offers 41 mm forks at the front with 130 mm travel. On the other hand, the rear shocks offer 102mm of travel. There is 300mm disc at the front while the rear disk is 270mm. A dual-channel ABS system on the bike is expected to offer excellent braking. The seat height of the motorcycle is 800mm. The 17-inch wheels on the motorcycle offer great manoeuvrability in the city as well as on the highway.

Features

The features that are present on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 include a single instrument cluster. The instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit and includes key information like the speed, gear position indicator, side indicator as well as service reminder. The company also offers a Tripper navigation pod on the right as an extra. The USB port on the device offers connectivity to your smartphone or other devices on the go. The ignition button is a rotary switch which gives a retro vibe. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is also offered with some motorcycle accessories as well as apparel.

The design of the Hunter 350 includes circular headlamps and tail lamps like the other motorcycles of the company. Depending on the variant, the bike gets an option for alloy/ spoke wheels. The single seat design of the motorcycle ensures that both the rider as well as the pillion gets ample comfort while travelling.