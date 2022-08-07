Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh

Royal Enfield has launched its latest motorcycle-Hunter 350 in the Indian market on August 7 (today). The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 offers a 350cc engine along with a bunch of features that will be appealing to the youth riders. The motorcycle has a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.68 lakh.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 reminds us of the Thunderbird 350X that was discontinued by the company in 2019. The bike seems to be a road-friendly motorcycle and the paint scheme reminds us of the Scram 411 that launched in March 2022.

Engine

The Hunter 350 is based on the J platform just like the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. In terms of Engine, the motorcycle makes use of 350cc fuel-injected motor that is present on the Classic 350. When it comes to power, the 349cc engine will produce 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm while the Torque is 27Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Variants

The Hunter 350 gets two variants – Metro, Retro. The Metro offers dual discs along with alloy wheels. On the other hand, the Retro variant offers spoke wheels along with single disc setup. The Metro variant is offered in six colours including Dapper White, Dapper Ash, Dapper Grey, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red. The Retro variant gets two colours- Factory Black and Factory Silver.

When it comes to suspension, the Hunter 350 offers 41 mm forks at the front with 130 mm travel. On the other hand, the rear shocks offer 102mm of travel. There is 300mm disc at the front while the rear disk is 270mm. A dual-channel ABS system on the bike is expected to offer excellent braking. The seat height of the motorcycle is 800mm. The 17-inch wheels on the motorcycle offer great manoeuvrability in the city as well as on the highway.

Features

The features that are present on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 include a single instrument cluster. The instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit and includes key information like the speed, gear position indicator, side indicator as well as service reminder. The company also offers a Tripper navigation pod on the right as an extra. The USB port on the device offers connectivity to your smartphone or other devices on the go. The ignition button is a rotary switch which gives a retro vibe. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is also offered with some motorcycle accessories as well as apparel.

The design of the Hunter 350 includes circular headlamps and tail lamps like the other motorcycles of the company. Depending on the variant, the bike gets an option for alloy/ spoke wheels. The single seat design of the motorcycle ensures that both the rider as well as the pillion gets ample comfort while travelling. The colour scheme of the motorcycle is dual toned just like the Continental GT 650 and Scram 411.

When it comes to competition, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is directly pitched against the likes of Honda CB350 RS and Jawa 42 in Indian market.

Note: The prices mentioned in the article are that ex-showroom Chennai prices.