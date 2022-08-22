Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spied testing in India

Royal Enfield is working on an array of new products for this year. We expect the Himalayan 450 could be one of its upcoming motorcycles. The rumored bike was recently spotted testing in India for the first time. The test model of the Himalayan 450 has made its appearance once again in the roads. The new Himalayan 450 is expected to be launched by early 2023.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to receive extensive update in compared to the current Himalayan. The test mule was spotted with a big and off-road friendly design. Its gets an upright but relaxed rider triangle. The new Himalayan 450 will carry over the touring essence from the current Himalayan.

We don’t have many details about the Himalayan 450. But, some leak reports have revealed some of the possible features that can ben seen in the upcoming Royal Enfield bike.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will reportedly come with a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 450cc engine that could put out 40bhp and 45Nm torque. It also gets USD front forks and an offset long travel rear shock. The test mule was spotted sporting a 21-inch front and a 17-inch rear spoked wheels with disc brakes at both ends. It also has dual-channel ABS.

As per reports, the Himalayan 450 will feature full LED illumination and an updated instrument cluster. We expect it to get the Tripper Navigation, which was seen in the current lineup.

Royal Enfield is expected to launch Himalayan 450 by early 2023. After its launch, it will rival the KTM 390 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure and the BMW G 310 GS.

(Source: Bikewale)