Planning for a 7-seater SUV under Rs 20 lakh, Check these popular choices

SUVs are quite popular among the Indian car buyers in India. However, just like other things, the car buyers have a price budget in their mind. A budget of Rs 20 lakh can be considered while purchasing an SUV in India. We have listed some popular 7 seater SUVs that are ideal for Indian big family under a budget of Rs 20 lakh.

XUV 700

The XUV 700 gets a 2 litre Turbo GDi mStallion engine. The petrol engine gives power of 200hp and a torque of 380 Nm. The diesel engine offers 185hp power and a torque of 420 Nm. The XUV 700 diesel engine gets four drive modes which include Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom.

The SUV gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as well as Forward Collision Warning (FCW). Some of the important other features are driver drowsiness detection, cruise control, smart pilot assist, traffic sign recognition etc.

The 7 seater variants of the XUV 700 (both in petrol as well as diesel) are available between Rs 16.80 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can produce 203bhp power and 380Nm of peak torque. It will also be offered in a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 175bhp of max power and 400Nm of peak torque.

Both the petrol and diesel variants will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Four wheel drive variants will be restricted only to the diesel powertrain but will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

All engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the higher-spec diesel and the turbo-petrol engine can also be paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

New Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in five trims – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 L. It can be purchased in Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rag, Royal Gold colour options.

Around 14 models of Scorpio N (7 seater) are available under Rs 20 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

While the Petrol engine produces a power of 159PS and torque of 191Nm, the diesel engine is powered by 115PS of power and a peak torque of 191Nm. The SUV gets three drive modes (Eco, City and Sport) and offers traction modes that include snow, sand and mud.

The Hyundai Alcazar has the dimensions of 4500mm x 1790mm x 2760mm (length x width x wheelbase).

The SUV is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind view monitor, Bose premium sound system and 64 colours ambient lighting.

Eight variants of Hyundai Alcazar with 7 seats (both diesel and petrol) are available in below Rs 20 lakh.

Tata Safari

The 2021 Tata Safari is powered by a Kryotec 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine which generates power of 167.62 bhp. The maximum torque offered by the SUV is 350Nm. The SUV has a 1956cc BS VI engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is also an option for six-speed automatic torque converter automatic gearbox. The tank capacity is 50 litres while the boot space is 73. The SUV offers a mileage of 14.08 kmpl (ARAI). The new Safari is a 7-seater SUV. However it gets an option of 6-seater seating arrangement (2 captain seats in the middle row).

Seven variants of Tata Safari (7 seater) are available under Rs 20 lakh.

Kia Carens

When it comes to the engine, the Kia Carens gets an option for three variants. The petrol engine is available in two variants while the diesel engine is available in a single variant. The petrol engine is offered in 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine and a 1.4-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine variants. On the other hand, the diesel engine is offered as a 1.5-litre unit.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine is powered by 1497cc engine that offers 115hp of power and 144Nm of peak torque and is coupled with a 6-speed Manual transmission. The 1.4-litre turbocharged unit is powered by a 1353cc engine that offers 140hp power and a torque of 242Nm. The gearbox offered on the variant is 6-speed manual transmission/ 7-speed DCT. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is powered by a 1493cc engine that offers 115hp of power and a torque of 250Nm. The transmission of the car is 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT. There is also a presence of multi-drive modes (normal/eco/sport) in the SUV.

Multiple models of Kia Carens (7 seater) are available between Rs 9.60 lakh and Rs 17.70 lakh.