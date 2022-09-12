Otua Electric three wheeler Cargo with 165 Kms range launched at a starting price of Rs 3.5 Lakh

Dandera Ventures has launched a new cargo electric three-wheeler called OTUA at a starting price of Rs 3.5 lakh and the cost goes up to 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The new OTUA Electric three-wheeler Cargo has several industry-leading capabilities. Dandera Ventures is a firm engaged in the manufacture of last mile delivery and logistics vehicles.

Customers can also buy the Otua Electric 3W Cargo on a subscription basis. The company will soon start the sales for the vehicle for individual buyers across select markets in India.

OTUA Electric Three Wheeler

Otua first appeared in the reality show Shark Tank where Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former Managing Director of BharatPe signed a deal with Kshitij Bajaj, Founder and CEO of Dandera Ventures.

As per reports, Otua is designed especially for the logistics and last mile delivery segment catering to both B2B and B2C logistics. The Outa three wheeler is an all-electric vehicle and has been produced in India.

It comes with highest volume at 183 CC, and has a highest load carrying capacity of 900 kgs. The Outa 3W cargo is claimed to provide a longest range of 165 kms per single charge (expanded to over 300km). OTUA packs a 15.8kWh battery pack along with a 12.8kW and 49Nm electric motor. It can reach a top speed up to 55 km/h. It sports steel wheels fitted with disc brakes on all three wheels.

Otua three wheeler, two door electric sports a white exterior colour scheme with black accents on its windscreen, wing mirrors and door handles with a separate load body or compartment.

It also offers best-in-class road visibility for drivers. It has been designed and developed by Dandera Ventures’ R&D Division. OTUA features an aerodynamic design that reduces air drag co-efficiency by 25 percent when compared to other similar vehicles in its segment.

The vehicle has a large driver cabin with air conditioning and is a connected EV with a Driver Fleet Management App.

OTUA Electric Three Wheeler Booking and Delivery

Otua is now available for pre-booking. The company has confirmed that deliveries will start from the first quarter of 2023. Initially, deliveries will be initiated in Delhi NCR, Maharashtra and Gujarat and will be expanded across the country in a phased manner. The Otua electric three wheeler cargo electric vehicle does not have any other competition in its segment specially where its load bearing capacity is concerned.