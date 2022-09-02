Ola S1 electric scooter gets 10,000 bookings on Day 1 of purchase window, delivery to start from September 7

Electric scooter manufacturer OLA has witnessed booking for more than 10,000 EVs on Day 1 of purchase window (September 1). The Co-founder and CEO of Ola Electric- Bhavish Aggarwal shared the information on his official Twitter handle. For those who are unknown, the Ola S1 electric scooter was launched in India on August 15. The deliveries of the Ola S1 electric scooter will start on September 7.

The bookings for the Ola S1 electric scooter can be made through Ola app or through the website of Ola Electric.

Key Highlights

Visibly there are no differences in the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters. The difference of the two scooters is entirely internal or mechanical.

Ola S1 gets a 3kWh battery pack whereas the S1 Pro gets a 4 kWh battery pack. As the battery pack is smaller, the range on the S1 is lesser than the S1 Pro. The range of the S1 is 141km (ARAI certified), whereas the S1 Pro gets mileage of 181km.

When it comes to the weight of the electric scooter, the S1 is 4kg lighter than the S1 Pro, at 121kgs. The charging time of the S1 is 5 hours. However, the electric motor remains the same for the S1 and S1 Pro i.e. 5.5 kW. The maximum speed of the S1 is 95 km/h.

The Ola S1 misses some important features in the form of Hyper Mode. The modes that are available on the S1 are Eco, Normal and Sports. The important features on the electric scooter include MoveOS features like Music Playback, Navigation, Companion App, and Reverse Mode.

Price and colours

The Ola S1 electric scooter is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The e-scooter also gets EMIs starting at Rs 2,999. The Ola S1 electric scooter is available in five attractive colours including- Porcelain White, Jet Black, Neo mint, Coral Glam and Liquid Silver colour options.