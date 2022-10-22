OLA S1 Air: OLA launches its’s most affordable electric scooter, costs under Rs 80k

OLA electric has launched its next electric scooter- S1 Air in the Indian market today. The OLA S1 Air is the most affordable scooter offered by OLA electric in India. The electric scooter is offered at an introductory price of Rs 79,999. Interested buyers can purchase it by paying a token amount of just Rs 999 via online.

The weight if the e-scooter is 99 kgs and the company claims that it delivers a top speed of 85 km per hour. In terms of acceleration, the OLA S1 Air goes from 0 to 40 in just 4.3 seconds. Users get a range of 101 km on a full charge.

When it comes to platform, the new S1 Air is built on the S1 platform. On the other hand the 2.5KWh battery pack is offered on the scooter and is powered by a 4.5KW hub motor. The OLA S1 Air offers a two-tone body colour scheme and is offered in five different colours. The colours include Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black and Liquid Silver.

Ola S1 Air purchase window opens in February 2023, while deliveries will start from early April 2023.

“With the introduction of the Ola S1 Air, we have transformed the everyday scooter from being merely functional, to a sophisticated and technologically advanced product with the latest MoveOS features,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola.

The company has also announced its third major software upgrade within 1 year-MoveOS 3.

When used with Ola Hyperchargers, users will now be able to charge their scooters up to 50 km in 15 minutes, at a charging speed of 3 km per minute. Key features of the scooter include 7-inch digital instrument cluster which gets a 2.2 GHz octacore processor, 3GB RAM, navigation, multiple modes, profiles and much more.

While the OLA S1 starts at Rs 99,999, the price of OLA S1 Pro starts at Rs 1,39,999.