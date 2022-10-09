OLA electric to launch more affordable version of S1 electric scooter, to cost less than Rs 80k

OLA electric is all set to launch its next electric scooter in the Indian market this Diwali. If reports are to be believed, the new launch will be a more affordable version of the OLA S1 electric scooter and will cost less than Rs 80,000. Most probably, the new product will get a smaller battery as compared to the S1 and the range will be less than S1.

“Planning something BIG for our launch event this month! Will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of Ola Cabs and Ola Electric on Twitter. The tweet by Bhavish clearly indicated an upcoming launch this Diwali. Later, Mr Aggarwal confirmed the date of the announcement through another tweet. “Our Diwali event will be on 22nd Oct. One of the biggest announcements ever from Ola. See you soon,” said the tweet.

Currently, OLA sells two products in the Indian market – S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters.

Key Highlights

Visibly there are no differences between the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters. The difference of the two scooters is entirely internal or mechanical.

Ola S1 gets a 3kWh battery pack whereas the S1 Pro gets a 4 kWh battery pack. As the battery pack is smaller, the range on the S1 is lesser than the S1 Pro. The range of the S1 is 141km (ARAI certified), whereas the S1 Pro gets a mileage of 181km.

When it comes to the weight of the electric scooter, the S1 is 4kg lighter than the S1 Pro, at 121kgs. The charging time of the S1 is 5 hours. However, the electric motor remains the same for the S1 and S1 Pro i.e. 5.5 kW. The maximum speed of the S1 is 95 km/h.

The Ola S1 misses an important feature in the form of Hyper Mode. The modes that are available on the S1 are Eco, Normal, and Sports. The important features on the electric scooter include MoveOS features like Music Playback, Navigation, Companion App, and Reverse Mode.

While the OLA S1 is available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999, the price of the OLA S1 Pro starts at Rs 1,39,999.