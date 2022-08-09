Ola Electric to launch a new EV on August 15 in India, Likely to be new model of Ola S1 or S1 Pro

Ola Electric to launch a new EV on August 15 in India, Likely to be new model of Ola S1 or S1 Pro

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, has confirmed that the company is going to launch a new electric vehicle (EV) on India’s 75th Independence Day(August 15). The CEO teased the launch of its upcoming EV online. The launch event will be live-streamed by the company. The company will soon declare the time and the link to the live-stream.

As per reports, Ola Electric will also reveal its future plans at the event. The company has captioned the new product as the “greenest EV” it has ever made. There is no information on whetehre the new EV will likely be a two-wheeler or a four wheeler. Bhavish Aggarwal shared a teaser video of the upcoming product. The same teaser video was also shared by the official company account.

Though neither the company nor Aggarwal has revealed what the new EV is going to be, some Twitter users are speculating it to be an electric four-wheeler.

However, another teaser video shared by the CEO on Twitter shows the silhouette of an electric two-wheeler. So, the new product is likely to be an electric two-wheeler.

Hence, it can be expected to be another variant or model of the Ola S1 or S1 Pro. The same video teaser was also shared the company’s official Twitter account with the caption, “What’s common between Paalak Paneer, Hulk, Forest and the Ola S1 Pro? Stay tuned to find out, see you on 15th August.” The video also shows the hashtag EndICEage , where ICE presumably means Internal Combustion Engines.

The launch of the EV will be live-streamed by the company. The link to the live stream and specific time will be shared by the company, Aggarwal said in a tweet. He also revealed that the company will unveil its “BIG” future plans at the August 15 launch event.

For your information, Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters were launched in India in August last year. Ola Electric has been receiving backlash for some time as some of their E-scooters started catching across the country. According to a recent report, faulty battery cells and modules are said to be the cause behind Ola E-scooters catching flames.

Watch the new OLA EV teaser video here: