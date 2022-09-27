Ola Electric offers Rs 10,000 discount on S1 Pro, Offer available for a limited time period

Ola Electric has announced a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on its flagship electric scooter S1 Pro for a limited period. The EV maker is offering the S1 Pro electric scooter at a discounted price during the ongoing festive sale in order to get more traction.

With the Rs 10,000 price cut, the price of the Ola S1 Pro has been brought down to Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the original price when it was launched in August 2021. The limited-time discount will be valid only till October 5.

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter comes with ARAI certified range of 185 kms on a single charge. The electric scooter is claimed to have a top speed of 115 kmph and can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 3 seconds.

Ola S1 Pro discount details

Following the popularity of the Electric scooter, Ola decided to hike the prices of the S1 Pro in May by Rs 10,000. However, the sales numbers started to go downward soon after.

And now, to increase the sales numbers, Ola is offering Rs 10,000 off its S1 Pro scooter. Apart from the cash discount, Ola is also offering a Rs 1,500 discount on its 5-year extended warranty, a reduced interest rate starting at 8.99 percent (down by 2.2 percent) and zero processing fee on loans. As mentioned earlier, all of these offers are also valid only till October 5.

Ola Electric announced the festive offer through its social media handles. The post says, “Make the most of Ola’s festive offer and celebrate with a flat ₹10,000 off on the Ola S1 Pro. Other finance options are also waiting for you.” This offer is valid till Dussehra which is October 05, 2022.

Customers can also offer this offer by logging on to the official website of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer. After clicking the festive offer tab, interested customers will be forwarded to pick the option to buy S1 Pro at the discounted rate, which is Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Then you can follow the normal procedure of buying the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the manufacturer has also announced that it will open more than 200 experience centres across India by March 2023. The company followed a digital-only sales model initially. It would appear that these experience centres have been opened to help arrest the falling sales, much like the discount, and build customer confidence in the product.

Ola also recently revealed its plans to expand to Nepal by the end of 2022, and other global markets in due course.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, has posted a tweet that said, “Looking at the excitement, we’ll give a free Gerua scooter to 10 more customers who cross 200km range in a single charge! We have 2 who’ve crossed, one each on MoveOS 2 and 1.0.16. So anyone can achieve!Will host the winners at the Futurefactory in June to take their delivery!”