Nissan’s camouflaged SUV spotted in India, will we get the new X-Trail soon

Nissan X-Trail is one of the popular SUVs offered by the Japanese automotive company across the world. It is expected that the SUV might get relaunched in India soon. Recently, a heavily camouflaged SUV by Nissan has been spotted in India, and it is observed that it might be the new generation of X-Trail. For those who are unknown, the Nissan X-trail was discontinued in India way back in 2014 due to low sales.

As Nissan India is expected to make an announcement on October 18, we are assuming that the car manufacturer might have to say something about X-trail. The grille design, logo cut-out, and headlamps of the camouflaged SUV by Nissan seen in India seemed like the X-trail available in global markets. The fourth generation of SUV was launched this year (2022) and gets an option for 5 seats/ 7 seats.

When it comes to the engine of the SUV, the X-Trail is offered in hybrid as well as non-hybrid variants. The X-Trail gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor (hybrid). The non-hybrid variant is a front-wheel drive variant while the hybrid model gets an option for all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration. The AWD configuration of X-Trail is called 4ORCE all-wheel drive system. It specially adapts to electrified drives, with a second electric motor on the rear axle.

The SUV also gets ProPILOT Assist feature which allows the vehicle to accelerate to a particular speed and then slow it down to 0 km/hr in heavy traffic. The key interior features of the SUV include 10.8-inch heads-up display, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen system and 360-degree camera, adaptive LED lights, Bose stereo system, a panoramic sunroof, and much more.

If Nissan launches the X-Trail in India, we are not sure whether it will be the hybrid version, the non-hybrid version, or both. Given the road presence of Nissan cars in India (which is comparatively less), the X-Trail might be a game changer in the country.