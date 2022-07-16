Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.86 lakh

The special edition of Nissan Magnite has been launched in India. The special edition of the SUV is ‘Nissan Magnite Red Edition’ and it is based on the XV trim of the popular SUV. According to the company, the new special edition is quite appealing for the young car buyers of India. More than 1 lakh bookings has been already made for the SUV since its launch in the country.

The Nissan Magnite Red Edition will receive a lot of cosmetic upgrades on it, which make it stand out of the other variants. The Red Edition will be based on the XV trim and will be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine. Since its launch, the Nissan Magnite Red Edition is the first special edition of the SUV to be launched in India.

Features and Colour

The cosmetic upgrades of the Magnite Red Edition include touches of red colour on the grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and side body cladding. The other features on the special edition include illuminated door sills, body graphics and Red Edition badge. The SUV also gets wireless charging feature along with ambient lighting. The new colour options for the car are Onyx Black and Storm White. The 16-inch diamond cut wheels are another attraction for the buyers.

Engine

There will be two engine variants for the Nissan Magnite Red Edition. The engine options include 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and 1-litre turbo petrol engine. While the turbo petrol engine gets an option for automatic (CVT), the other petrol engine (naturally aspirated) is only available in manual. The 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offers 72PS of power and 96Nm of torque. On the other hand, the turbo petrol engine offers 100PS of power and 160Nm of torque.

Cabin Features and Safety

The cabin features of the SUV include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC with rear vents, wireless smartphone charging, air purifier, 7.0-inch TFT screen, JBL speakers etc. The Safety of the SUV includes multiple air-bags, 360-degree camera hill assist, ABS with ESC and much more.

Price

The Nissan Magnite Red Edition is available in three variants- XV, Turbo XV, Turbo XV CVT. The XV variant costs Rs 7.86 lakh while the Turbo XV variant costs Rs 9.24 lakh. The Turbo XV CVT variant is the highest variant of the car and costs Rs 10 lakh.

Note: All the prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom Delhi prices. Contact your nearest Nissan dealer to know the car prices in your area.