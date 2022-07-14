Next-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 spied testing with J-platform engine

Royal Enfield is currently working on a several new motorcycles and updating some of the existing models. The popular two-wheeler manufacturer is will likely be launching the next-generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in the market soon as it has been spotted testing multiple times.

The 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been spotted testing, powered by the 349cc J-platform engine that was also used in the Meteor 350 and Classic 350.

The spy video has been shared by Bullet Guru on their YouTube channel. In this video, vlogger talks about all the changes that are expected to be seen in the new Bullet 350 compared to the outgoing model. He mentions that one of his subscriber had shared the video with him.

The spy video has revealed that the upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is based on the new J-Series platform. The overall design of the upcoming next-gen Bullet 350 will be the same as the current Bullet. It features the same retro charm and advanced features.

It features a tear drop shaped tank with Royal Enfield branding on it. Just like the original Royal Enfield Bullet, the upcoming generation is expected to get pinstriping on the tank. The upcoming RE motorcycle will be getting a wide single unit seat. The foot pegs are set neutrally so that riders will get a comfortable riding position.

The motorcycle sports round pilot headlamps. Apart from the platform, the engine has also been updated with that of ones seen in Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350 motorcycle. The new engine will be a 349-cc, single cylinder, fuel injected engine that generates 20.2 Bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

The switch gears on upcoming Bullet is expected to be updated as well. It might get self start and the rotary switch for headlamps. It will be coming with a single channel ABS. The instrument cluster has also been updated and the tail lamp looks similar to that of Meteor 350 motorcycle.

The 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been spotted testing multiple times and is expected to launch it towards the end of 2022 or by early 2023. The motorcycle is expected to be priced around the Rs 1.7 lakh mark. The upcoming Hunter 350 is rumoured to be the most affordable model in Royal Enfield’s line-up, likely to sit below the updated Bullet, at around the Rs 1.5 lakh mark.

