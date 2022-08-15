Next-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 may debut in India this year

Royal Enfield is expected to launch its next-gen Bullet 350 in the Indian market soon. Currently, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the most affordable offering in the brand’s line-up. Though the bike is expected to make its debut soon, the company has not revealed any details about it yet.

But, we get to know some details of the upcoming bike through leaks, spy images and rumours. Let’s check about all we know about the Next-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 till now.

Next-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 features

The next-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to feature the new 349cc J-Platform engine that is also seen in other Royal Enfield bikes like the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. It will likely be based on the J-Platform. With this new double downtube frame, the bike will get conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The Next-Gen Bullet 350 will also have disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. It may get a single-channel ABS setup as a standard part of the package.

Other features of the new Bullet 350 may include the Tipper Navigation System and a new analogue speedometer.

Next-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price

Currently, the price of the running bike starts from Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The next-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 price is likely to start from Rs 1.6-1.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the current iteration, the next-gen Bullet 350 is expected to be offered with an electric start as a standard feature while we might only see a single variant option for the buyers.