Newly launched Maruti Alto K10 to get a CNG option soon

Maruti launched the new generation of the Alto K10 in India at a starting prices of Rs 3.99 lakh and the cost reaches up to Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the high end model. The company has introduced only a petrol variant. It will soon be available in a new CNG option, confirmed the car manufacturer.

Maruti Alto K10 CNG Engine

Maruti offers the Alto K10 with the 67PS, 1-litre DualJet petrol engine, that is also seen in the Celerio. This is already compatible with CNG. So we might see similar engine, performance and efficiency figures on the Alto K10 CNG as the Celerio. The CNG variants of teh Celerio deliver 56.7PS and 82Nm and claim to offer a fuel economy of 35.6km/kg.

There has been a recent shift in trends with carmakers offering CNG with their higher-end variants. Maruti could do the same with the Alto, which is offered in four variants – STD, LXI, VXI, and VXI+. The hatchback features a 7-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers, fog lamps, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors.

Just like other Maruti CNG cars, the Alto K10 CNG is expected to command a premium of around a lakh over its corresponding petrol variants. Its direct rival, Renault Kwid, doesn’t offer the greener fuel alternative, but you have the choice of going for CNG variants of the Tata Tiago, Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Maruti S-Presso, or Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.