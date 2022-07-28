Toyota likely to launch Innova HyCross in 2022 & new Fortuner in 2023

Japanese automaker, Toyota is planning to introduce some new vehicles to the market. Among them is the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV on August 16, 2022, Urban Cruiser sub-4 meter SUV. The company is going to announce the prices of the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV on August 16, 2022. The Urban Cruiser sub-4 meter SUV is said to have similar design, interior and mechanics with the new Brezza. Toyota is also getting ready to launch the next-gen Innova likely in 2022 and the Fortuner in 2023 respectively.

New Toyota Innova HyCross

Toyota has trademarked a new Toyota Innova HyCross that is said to be the next-gen Innova. The new Innova HyCross will reportedly make its global debut during festive season that is around Diwali. That means we will get to see the new model before the end of this year or early next year. The Auto Expo 2023 will be held at January. So, the new model is rumoured to make its debut in the expo.

Just like the Hyryder, the new Innova Hycross is expected to come with a strong hybrid powertrain and will be sold alongside the existing Innova Crysta. However, the next-gen Innova will be based on a car-like monocoque frame unlike the current model that is based on ladder-on-frame chassis. As per reports, it will likely be based on the Toyota’s global TNGA-C or GA-C (Global Architecture). It is expected to have a wheelbase of around 2,850mm, which is 100mm longer than the current Innova Crysta.

The new model could share the design highlights with the new Veloz MPV. The new Toyota Innova Hycross will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol hybrid powertrain and will be lighter than the outgoing model. The company is expected to use the localised version of the new THS II (Toyota Hybrid System II) that has a twin-motor setup calibrated to deliver high ‘step-off’ torque and better efficiency. Toyota will not offer the Innova with a diesel engine option.

New Toyota Fortuner SUV

Toyota will reportedly launch the new Fortuner SUV in Thailand in 2023. The new Fortuner SUV is likely to be based on the Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, which underpins the brand’s big body-on-frame SUVs & full-size pickup trucks like Land Cruiser J300, Lexus LX, Toyota Tundra and Sequoia. The platform supports a wheelbase length of 2,850-4,180mm.

Unlike the next-gen Toyota Innova, the next-gen Fortuner will be offered with a new diesel engine with mild hybrid system. It will also come with the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine with a mild hybrid system – offering an integrated starter generator. It is likely to be called the GD Hybrid and is expected to offer higher fuel efficiency and added torque on demand. Toyota will provide engine start/stop system in the new Fortuner. The new Fortuner can collect kinetic energy during braking or deceleration thanks to the mild hybrid system. It can provide an additional torque under acceleration.

