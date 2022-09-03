New Tata Yodha, Intra & Ace Gold Pickups To Launch Soon, Teaser Released

Tata Motors is planning to launch wide range of new commercial vehicles including 3 new pickup trucks in the market soon. The updated versions of the ACE Gold, Intra V-10, Intra V-30 and Yodha pickups has been teased by the company.

The updated version of the Tata Pickups are expected to come with design changes and an upgraded cabin along with revised mechanics.

The teasers suggest that the new Tata Pickups are likely to come with new headlamp design with LED lights, a newly styled front grille and a revised bumper . The pickups will also feature chrome strips at the front that will give them a sportier look. The new models are also likely to come with new body decals.

Inside the cabin, the new Tata Pickups are likely to get a revised dashboard design, new seat upholstery, and comfort & convenience features. However, all these added features could also mean that the price will be higher.

The features on the pickups could include electric power-assisted steering, power steering, rear sliding windows, mobile charger, bucket seats with headrests, MID, wide ORVMs and reverse parking assist.

Tata Motors could also offer multiple discounts and easy finance options with the new Pickups. Customers could get 100 per cent finance option, free one year insurance and easy loan options with low EMIs.

The new Tata Pickups are expected to offer better engine performance and efficiency. For your information, the Tata Intra V10 comes with a 798cc engine that churns out 44bhp and 110Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Intra V30 is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that produces 70bhp and 140Nm of torque. The company claimed it can achieve 0-60kmph acceleration in just 13.86 seconds. Meanwhile, the Tata Yodha pickup features a 2.2-litre engine that churns out 100bhp and 250Nm of torque. This model is offered in 4×2 and 4×4 drivetrains.