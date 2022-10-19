New Generation Hyundai Verna spied ahead of launch in India, might get ADAS

The new generation of Hyundai Verna has been spied in India ahead of its launch in India. The next-generation Hyundai Verna is expected to debut at 2023 Auto Expo. The fully camouflaged car has been spotted at multiple places in India while being tested. We expect that the sedan will be offered with some design changes as well as an upgrade in features.

According to the camouflaged images on the internet, the 2023 Hyundai Verna seems to offer a larger grille. The car might also borrow some design features from the Elantra as well as the Sonata. The 2023 model is also wider as well as bigger than the current generation of car. The design of the alloy wheels is also new as compared to present generation. The longer wheelbase of the car roughly translates to more space for the rear passengers.

When it comes to cabin features, the car is expected to offer completely new features including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A bigger infotainment system might also be offered by the company. When it comes to safety, the 2023 Verna is expected to get an ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) which includes features like blind-spot collision warning, lane-keeping assist, driver attention warning and much more.

However, when it comes to the core of the car (i.e. engine) it will remain unchanged. This means that three engine options will be available for the customers- 1.5 NA petrol, 1.5 Diesel and 1.0 turbo petrol. In terms of power, the 1.5 NA petrol offers 115PS of power and 144Nm of torque. The turbo charged 1.0 petrol engine offers 120PS of power and 172Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.5 Diesel engine offers 115PS of power and 172Nm of torque.

In India, the Hyundai Verna gets a competition from Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus in India. The current generation of the Verna currently costs Rs 9.41 lakh and Rs 15.45 lakh. However, the 2023 model of the car might get a hike in price.