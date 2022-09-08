New editions of TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 launched in India, Check what’s new TVS has launched the updated versions of its two popular motorcycles- Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 180 in India.

Leading motorcycle manufacturer -TVS has launched the updated versions of its two popular motorcycles- Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 180 in India. Both the 2022 Apache RTR 160 and 180 will be sold alongside Apache RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V in the Indian market. The motorcycles are designed as ‘The All-New Racer’s Choice’ and will be available in two variants- Drum and Disc.

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 and 180 offer more power as they are lighter than before. The weight of TVS Apache RTR 160 reduces by 2kgs. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 180 gets a weight reduction by 1 kg. The company has stated that the reduction in power causes an enhanced power-to-weight ratio of the motorcycles.

The new upgrades on the motorcycle include LED headlamp and LED tailamp, wider rear tyre and SmartXonnect connected tech.

Power

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 offers 15.8bhp of power at 8750 rpm while the torque is 13.85Nm at 7000. On the other hand, the updated TVS Apache RTR 180 offers 16.8bhp of power at 9000 rpm while the torque is 15.5 Nm at 7000 rpm.

TVS SmartXonnect

The TVS Apache RTR 160 and 180 get TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity and provides a turn by turn navigation for the users. The gear position indicator as well as gearshift indicator is offered on the new instrument cluster.

Safety and colours

The motorcycles also get different riding modes in the form of Sport, Urban and Rain. There is also the provision of dual channel ABS, fuel injection, slipper clutch on the motorcycles. The rear tyre of the motorcycle is offered with wider 120mm rear tyre. There are total 5 colours offered on the RTR 160- Gloss Black, Pearl White, Racing Red, Matte Blue and T-Grey. However, the RTR 180 is offered in Gloss Black and Pearl White.

Price

The prices for the new RTR series start at Rs 1.17 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.30 lakh.