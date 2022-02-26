New 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR launched in India, Priced from Rs 5.40 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the much-anticipated 2022 WagonR in India priced from Rs 5.39 lakh to Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This is the second launch of the company after Baleno. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago and others.

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Price

The new Maruti WagnoR costs Rs 5.40 Lakh for the base 1.0-litre LXI variant and the price goes up to Rs 7.10 lakh for the range-topping ZXI+ dual-tone automatic variant.

The New WagonR can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki’s subscription program at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 12,300 per month.

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Design and Features

Exterior

Maruti Suzuki has brought two new dual-tone body colour options for the new 2022 WagonR –Gallant Red with Black roof and Magma Grey with Black roof. The top-variant has also got new blacked-out alloy wheels.

Interior

The WagonR 2022 facelift also has the dual-tone theme inside the cabin. The new WagonR 2022 facelift is equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system called SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation integration along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety Features

The WagonR comes with safety features like standard dual airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), front seat belts reminder, high-speed alert system, and rear parking sensors that are standard across variants. It is also brings Hill-Hold Assist in AGS variants preventing the vehicle from rolling back on inclined slopes and in stop-start traffic conditions for safety of passengers.

Engine

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR is now powered by latest DualJet Dual VVT engines, which are already present in cars like the new Baleno, Celerio, Swift and Dzire.

The facelifted WagonR comes in a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, and 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-Series petrol engine options. The company is also offering it in a CNG and H3 Tour variants. The 1.0-litre engine delivers fuel efficiency of 25.19 kmpl in the VXI AGS iteration which are claimed to be higher around 16 per cent more than the outgoing model.

The 1.2-litre mill with the idle start-stop (ISS) function delivers 24.43 kmpl fuel efficiency in the ZXI AGS and ZXI+ AGS variants which the company claimed is approximately 19 per cent more compared to its predecessor. The new WagonR is available in both Manual and Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options.

The S-CNG variant, on the other hand, delivers a fuel economy of 34.05 km per Kg. The factory-fitted S-CNG option is now available in both LXI and VXI variants powered by 1.0 engine.

