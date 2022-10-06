More than 44,000 units of Kia Carens recalled in India due to airbag issue

South Korean car manufacturer Kia has recalled one of its popular car- Kia Carens in India. Kia Motors has called to recall over 44,000 units of Carens in order to fix an important issue. According to the company, the MPV (Carens) is called back due to faulty airbag control module software.

The software issue that the users are facing on the car will be fixed in the nearest service centre, free of cost. The issue is expected to be fixed via a software update. The specific car owners are expected to take their car to their nearest service centre for it. As the company is recalling 44,000 units of the vehicle, we are quite sure that all the cars sold in India are being recalled.

The company will be reaching out the car (Carens) owners in order to schedule a service that will fix the faulty airbag control module software issue. The customers can also check whether or not their vehicle is recalled by logging into the official website of Kia.

Details about Kia Carens

When it comes to the engine, the Kia Carens gets an option for three variants. The petrol engine is available in two variants while the diesel engine is available in a single variant. The petrol engine is offered in 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine and a 1.4-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine variants. On the other hand, the diesel engine is offered as a 1.5-litre unit.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine is powered by 1497cc engine that offers 115hp of power and 144Nm of peak torque and is coupled with a 6-speed Manual transmission. The 1.4-litre turbocharged unit is powered by a 1353cc engine that offers 140hp power and a torque of 242Nm. The gearbox offered on the variant is 6-speed manual transmission/ 7-speed DCT. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is powered by a 1493cc engine that offers 115hp of power and a torque of 250Nm. The transmission of the car is 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT. There is also a presence of multi-drive modes (normal/eco/sport) in the SUV.

In terms of interior, the Kia Carens offers a 10.25-inch/ 8.0-inch infotainment screen on the dash. The touch panel that is offered on the vehicle gives a wide range of controls to the users. Some other important features offered are Bose 8-speaker system, a multi-function steering wheel with audio controls, etc. The Kia Carens gets an option for 6-seater/ 7-seater options. The 6-seater variant will have captain seats.