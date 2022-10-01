Mercedes EQS 580: First Made in India luxury electric car launched in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Electric cars, as well as bikes, have become quite popular in India in the last few years. The Government is also offering incentives for EV manufacturers in the country. This has resulted in the rise of the business of EV manufacturers. The rise of Tata EVs in India is a significant example of the rise of 4-wheeler EV space. Recently, Mercedes launched its first made-in-India luxury electric car in the form of the EQS 580.

The Mercedes EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car that is fully manufactured in India and was launched in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways in India.

“The ‘Made in India’ EQS 580 4M was rolled out by honorable Union Minister, Shri. @nitin_gadkari ji at Mercedes-Benz India Chakan plant. He toured the state-of-the-art facility, which is now home to India’s first luxury EV. Made in India For India,” wrote Mercedes-Benz India on its Twitter handle.

Specifications

The Mercedes EQS 580 is powered by a 107.8kWh battery pack. The electric motors are present on the front as well as at the rear. The total power of the EV is 523bhp while the torque offered is 855Nm. The range of the car is 857km on a full charge.

When it comes to the top speed of the car, the Mercedes EQS 580 can go up to 210kmph. It can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in a matter of just 4 seconds. In terms of charging, the luxury EV gets a 200kW DC fast charging. The company claims that the car can be fast charged in 15 minutes to offer a range of up to 300km.

The dimension of the car is 5216mm x 1926mm x 1512mm (l x w x h). The wheelbase of the car is 3210mm.

Price

The car is priced at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). The bookings of the Mercedes EQS 580 start at Rs 25 lakh.