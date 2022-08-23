McLaren announces India entry, First dealership to open in Mumbai

British supercar maker McLaren has announced its entry into the Indian market. The first retail outlet of the supercars will open in Mumbai in October this year. This will be McLaren’s entry into 41st global territory and India will be a key part of the company’s global expansion plans.

McLaren will offer its entire Supercar range including the 765LT (coupe and spyder versions), 720S (coupe and spyder versions), McLaren GT, and its first ever high-performance hybrid – the Artura in India.

The McLaren GT is purpose-built for everyday usage and has practical luggage spaces. Through its Mumbai outlet, McLaren will be able to provide customers with full levels of support which includes sales, aftersales and servicing on the complete range.

Infinity Cars has been appointed as the company’s first official dealer in India. Infinity Cars will operate the McLaren retail business under the McLaren Mumbai name.

McLaren already has a well-established and growing presence in the Asia Pacific region. McLaren’s range of supercars and hypercars combine innovation and super lightweight engineering to deliver breath-taking experiences.

The supercars are designed at the McLaren Technology Centre and hand-built at the adjoining McLaren Production Centre, in Woking, Surrey, UK.

McLaren Automotive is a brand that branched off the McLaren Formula 1 team, which was founded by Bruce McLaren.