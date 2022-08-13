Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG variant launched in India, Offers a fuel efficiency of 30.9 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG variant of its popular hatchback-Swift in India. The Maruti Suzuki Swift is the 9th model of the company that gets a CNG variant apart from a regular Petrol variant. The starting price of Maruti Suzuki Swift is Rs 7.77 lakh and bookings for the car have already started. Maruti has revealed that the sales of CNG cars have crossed 10 lakh figures.

Engine and Mileage

The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is offered with a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that offers 77.49 PS power and 98.5 Nm of torque. In terms of transmission, the Swift CNG is offered with a Manual Transmission (MT).

The hatchback excels in the mileage department. The ARAI rated mileage of the car is 30.90 km/kg. The company has claimed that the Swift is the most fuel efficient and most powerful CNG hatchback currently offered in the country. The dimensions of the Swift CNG are 3845 mm, 1530mm and 1735 mm (length, height and width). The wheelbase of the car is 2450mm.

Features

The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is offered in LXI and VXI variants. Important features of the car include 7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen, automatic climate control, electronically adjustable and foldable rear-view mirrors and much more.

Price

The price of the CNG variant of the Swift is costlier by Rs 95,000 over the Petrol counterpart. The CNG VXI variant costs Rs 7.77 lakh while the petrol counterpart costs Rs 6.82 lakh. The CNG ZXI variant costs Rs 8.45 lakh while the petrol counterpart costs Rs 7.50 lakh.