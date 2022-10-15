Maruti Suzuki S Presso CNG model launched in India, offers fuel economy of 32.73 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new S Presso CNG in India. The car manufacturer claims that the fuel economy of new S Presso CNG is 32.73km/kg, which is better than the previous model. Currently, Maruti Suzuki is the biggest manufacturer of four wheeler passenger vehicles in India. The company (Maruti Suzuki) offers as many as 10 factory fitted CNG car models in the India.

Engine and economy

The new Maruti Suzuki S Presso CNG gets a BS VI, 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine along with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol engine offers a 65hp of power and 89Nm of torque. However, when it is put in the CNG mode, the power and torque figures are 57hp and 82 Nm respectively. The previous CNG variant of S Presso was offered with CNG-spec K15B motor.

The fuel economy of the new generation of S-Presso CNG has increased by 1.53km/kg as it now offers 32.73km/kg. Similarly the S-Presso CNG gets a dual interdependent ECU just like the other Maruti CNG models.

Specifications

The S Presso CNG is offered in LXI and VXI variants. The length of the car is 3565mm while the width is 1520mm. The wheelbase is 2380mm while the turning radius is 4.5m.

The important features of the of the car include power steering, rear console utility space, reclining and front sliding seats, AC with heater and much more. Users also get SmartPlay Dock, Bluetooth, Speakers and USB connectivity/ Aux.

Safety

When it comes to safety of the car, it offers ABS with EBD, Seat belt reminder with buzzer, reverse parking sensors, Speed alert system, Pedestrian Protection, Child Proof Rear Door Lock, Parking Brake Warning and much more.

Price

The Maruti Suzuki S Presso CNG is offered in two variants- LXi CNG, VXi CNG. While the LXi CNG gets a price tag of Rs 5.90 lakh, the VXi CNG variant gets a price tag of Rs 6.10 lakh.