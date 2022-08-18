Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 in India at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh, Check specifications here Maruti Suzuki has launched a new hatchback in the Indian market in the form of 2022 Alto K10 at starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new hatchback in the Indian market in the form of 2022 Alto K10. The previous generation of Alto K10 was discontinued by the company in 2020. The price of the Alto K10 starts from Rs 3.99 lakh and it promises to be a value for money product. The Alto K10 will be offered along with the Alto 800 in India. The Alto K10 gets updates in terms of engine as well as in looks.

Design

Maruti offers a whole-new youthful, and contemporary, design in the new Alto K10. The car features some stunning features like the honeycomb grille and refreshed headlamps. The new design upgrades make the Alto K10 visibly different from the Alto 800. In a way, the Alto K10 seems to be a distant cousin of the Celerio.

Engine

The Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre BS6 compliant, K10C petrol engine that offers a maximum power of [email protected] 5500 rpm. In terms of torque, the hatchback offers [email protected] 3500 rpm. The fuel tank capacity of the Alto K10 is 27 litres. The hatchback gets a 5 speed Manual Transmission or 5 speed Automatic Transmission. The MT variant offers a mileage of 24.39kmpl while the AT variant offers 24.90 kmpl.

Interior

Some important features that are offered on the hatchback include lively and spacious interior, smartplay studio with smartphone navigation, steering mounting audio and voice control and speedometer with digital speed display.

Dimensions and safety

In terms of dimensions, the Alto K10 is 3530mm x 1490mm x 1520mm (length x width x height). The wheelbase of the car is 2380mm while the turning radius is 4.5m. The seating capacity of the car is limited to 5 persons. The boot space is 214 litres. The tyres offered on the car is 145/80 R13.

In terms of safety, the Alto K10 gets dual airbags for better safety of the passengers. The hatchback also gets ABS with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Reverse Parking Sensors and much more.

Price and variants

Variant Price STD Rs 3,99,000 LXI Rs 4,82,000 VXI Rs 4,99,500 VXI AGS Rs 5,49,500 VXI+ Rs 5,33,500 VXI+ AGS Rs 5,83,500

Note: The prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom New Delhi prices. Kindly, contact your nearest Maruti Suzuki dealer in order to know the prices in your region.