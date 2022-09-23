Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara To Launch On September 26, Check Specifications Here

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is one of the most anticipated SUV in the Indian car market. The SUV is the 1st Maruti Suzuki SUV to receive a strong hybrid car offered by the company in India. The Grand Vitara is expected to launch on September 26 and will be the most premium car offered by the company.

For those who are unknown, the Grand Vitara is brought into the Indian market under the partnership of Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. Toyota’s version of the same SUV will be sold as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are mentioned below in detail.

Powertrain

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered in two powertrains- Smart hybrid and intelligent electric hybrid (IED).

Smart Hybrid- The Smart hybrid is based on a mild hybrid technology that increases fuel efficiency and enhances driving performance. The engine offered on the SUV stops when idle and silently starts when the conditions are optimal. The Brake Energy that is regenerated is used as torque assist to the engine.

Intelligent Electric Hybrid (IEH) – The second version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a strong hybrid that is offered with an advanced Intelligent Electric Hybrid System. The IEH makes a spontaneous switch between the pure electric and petrol mode or harnesses the power of both engines.

Technical Specifications

The Intelligent Electric Hybrid (IEH) or the strong hybrid is offered in Zeta Plus or Alpha Plus variants. A 1490cc petrol engine generates a maximum power of 92.45 PS @ 5500 rpm. The maximum torque offered on the SUV is 122 [email protected] 4400-4800. The transmission is e-CVT while the drive type is 2WD. The maximum power offered by the battery is [email protected] rpm while the maximum torque is 141 Nm. The maximum power generated by the total system is 115.56 PS (85kW).

The Smart Hybrid gets a 1462cc petrol engine that generates 103.06 [email protected] maximum power while the maximum torque generated is 136.8 @4400. The smart hybrid or mild hybrid is offered in four types Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The transmission is 5MT/ 6AT while the drive type is 2WD/ ALLGRIP (MT Only) 2WD. The ALLGRIP SELECT offers the driver to choose from four driving modes (Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock). In simple terms, the ALLGRIP SELECT is Maruti Suzuki’s AWD system, which is offered for driver’s better riding.

Dimensions

The dimensions of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are 4345mm x 1795mm x 1645mm (L x W x H). The wheelbase of the SUV is 2600mm while the turning radius 5.4m.

Fuel Efficiency

The Grand Vitara gets a 45L fuel tank and offers a fuel efficiency that is between 19.38 kmpl and 27.97 kmpl. It should be kept in mind that fuel efficiency varies from person to person according to their riding styles.

The power, mileage and overall specifications of the SUV is attractive enough for an average SUV lover (within Rs 20 lakh) to buy the car. If Maruti keeps the price of the car between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, it will be a value for money product.