Maruti Suzuki discontinues S-Cross 7 years after its launch, delisted from Nexa website

After seven years of its launch in 2015, Maruti Suzuki has finally discontinued the S-Cross SUV in India. The company has now officially discontinued the car by removing it from the official website. For those who are unknown, the S-Cross was the first model to be retailed through Nexa dealership in India. The S-Cross is replaced by the Grand Vitara as the top model of the company.

History of S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross launched in 2015 and was the prime competitor of the Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster. It offered two diesel engine options – 1.3 litre Multijet, 1.6-litre. While the 1.6-litre diesel engine churned 117hp power while the smaller 1.3 litre engine offered 89hp power.

In 2017, the S-Cross received an update in terms of cosmetics. The 1.6-litre engine variant was discontinued while the 1.3-litre engine variant was continued to be offered. Later in 2020, the 1.5-litre petrol engine was introduced in the Indian market. The maximum power offered by the petrol engine was 103 bhp while the torque was 138 Nm. The 1.5 engine finally got an option for manual as well as automatic. The previous engines (1.6-litre diesel, 1.3-litre diesel) were available in manual variants only.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the top model of the company. The SUV is the 1st Maruti Suzuki SUV to receive a strong hybrid engine and is offered in India. The Grand Vitara also offers AWD feature in the segment, which is quite uncommon. The AWD feature was earlier provided by Renault Duster (currently discontinued). The Grand Vitara has a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.65 lakh.

The Grand Vitara is offered in mild hybrid and strong hybrid. The mild hybrid model gets a 1490cc petrol engine generates a maximum power of 92.45 PS @ 5500 rpm. The maximum torque offered on the SUV is 122 [email protected] 4400-4800. The transmission is e-CVT while the drive type is 2WD. The maximum power offered by the battery is [email protected] rpm while the maximum torque is 141 Nm. The maximum power generated by the total system is 115.56 PS (85kW).

Similarly, the Smart Hybrid gets a 1462cc petrol engine that generates 103.06 [email protected] maximum power while the maximum torque generated is 136.8 @4400. The smart hybrid or mild hybrid is offered in four types Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The transmission is 5MT/ 6AT while the drive type is 2WD/ ALLGRIP (MT Only) 2WD. The ALLGRIP SELECT offers the driver to choose from four driving modes (Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock). In simple terms, the ALLGRIP SELECT is Maruti Suzuki’s AWD system, which is offered for driver’s better riding.