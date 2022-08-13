Maruti Suzuki August 2022 Offers: Buyers Can Get Up To Rs 50,000 Discount On These Models

Car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is offering great discounts for August 2022 on its various models. Buyers can get massive offers and discounts up to Rs 50,000 if they purchase a car from Maruti Suzuki Arena. The offers include cash discount along with exchange bonus. The details about the offers are mentioned below in details.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the most common entry level hatchbacks that can be seen in our country. The car gets a cash discount of Rs 8,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The total discount on the car is Rs 18,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets offers up to Rs 50,000 for the month of August 2022. The MT version of the car gets a cash discount of Rs 35,000. However, the AMT version of the Celerio does not get any cash discount. Both the variants (MT and AMT) get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a cash discount of Rs 35,000 only for the MT variant. The AMT variant does not get any cash discount in the month. The exchange bonus offered on the car is Rs 15,000. This means that the S-Presso gets a total discount of Rs 50,000 on the MT variant. However, the AMT variant gets a total discount of Rs 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a total discount of Rs 25,000 including cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. However, the CNG variant of the car gets a total discount of Rs 10,000. It is in the form of Rs 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift gets discount up to Rs 40,000 for the month of August 2022. The MT variant gets cash discount of Rs 10,000 while the exchange bonus is Rs 20,000. This means that the total discount on the car is Rs 30,000.

Similarly, the AMT version of the car gets Rs 20,000 discount as an exchange bonus and Rs 20,000 as cash discount. The total discount offered on the Swift AMT is Rs 40,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

For the month of August 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a total discount of Rs 15,000. The exchange bonus is Rs 10,000 while the cash discount is Rs 5,000.

Note: The On-road price of the cars varies from one place to another. Kindly, contact your nearest car dealer in order to know the exact prices.