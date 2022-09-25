Maruti Grand Vitara to Citroen C3 Electric: 8 upcoming SUVs launching in India soon

The coming are packed for new vehicle launches in India. The automobile market in the country is going to receive various new products from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Toyotal, MG, Citron, Hyundai and more.

We have made a complete list of New SUVs that are going to be launched in India soon.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara is set to launch in India on September 26. The upcoming SUV is going to be offered in six trim levels with prices expected to range between Rs 9.5 lakh and Rs 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seater sits on the Global C platform and will be powered by a 1.5-litre DualJet K15C smart hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre three-cyl Atkinson Cycle strong hybrid petrol engine.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota has already revealed the prices of the top four grades of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. But, there are still some variants that hasn’t been revealed yet. The cost of the rest of the range will get its official prices announced in early October. The Urban Cruise Hyryder will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and more.

Mahindra XUV300 1.2L Petrol

The XUV300 compact SUV is also going to launched soon. It is expected to come with a 1.2-litre mStallion direct injection turbocharged petrol engine that produces 131 hp. Compared to the existing 1.2-litre turbo petrol capable of 110 hp, it is more powerful by 21 hp. The powertrain could only be paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The SUV is likely to receive s minor updates such as new alloy wheels and new upholstery as well.

MG Hector Facelift

MG Motor India Hector facelifted was being teased for some time now. The SUV will go on sale in the coming weeks. The company has made some redesigned front grille and minor cosmetic revisions. But, the powertrain options could be the same as the current model. Inside the cabin, the Hector facelift may receive a larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with more features onboard.

Citroen C3 Electric

The Citroen C3 Electric has been confirmed to launch in India sometime next year. However, reports have suggested that the EV could arrive around December 2022. It could use a single motor setup with a claimed range of 250-300 km to compete against the upcoming Tata Tiago EV.

Updated Hyundai Kona Electric

We could also see the facelifted version of the Hyundai Kona Electric in the market soon. It is expected to go on sale later this year or in early 2023. The electrified Kona may retain the existing 39.2 kWh Li-ion battery and 136 hp electric motor combo. But, it may get revisions to the exterior and interior. The larger 64 kWh battery pack and a 204 hp electric motor enabling a claimed driving range of close to 500 km are also likely.

Mahindra XUV400

The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will take on Tata Nexon EV Max and MG ZS EV along with the upcoming Hyundai Kona Electric. It has a claimed range of 456 km on a single charge and can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds. Using a 50 kW DC fast charger, the 0-80 per cent will be reached in just 50 minutes. It is longer than the regular XUV300 with larger bootspace capacity and has a more appealing exterior. The deliveries will commence in January 2023.

BYD Atto 3

Scheduled to go on sale on October 11, the BYD Atto 3 will target the same space as the upcoming XUV400, ZS EV, Kona Electric and Nexon EV Max. It follows the launch of the e6 MPV and will likely have a range of around 420 km and it could be powered by a 150 kW electric motor.