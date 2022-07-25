Mahindra XUV700 booking crosses 1.5 lakh milestone in India, waiting period still a concern

Mahindra XUV700 has been a game changer in its segment since the day of its launch. The SUV launched in India on 15 August 2021 and has been in the news since then. Almost after a year since its launch, the Mahindra XUV700 has registered 1.5 lakh bookings. The booking numbers show us that the SUV has been massively successful in the Indian market and is the worthy successor to the XUV500.

The booking of the Mahindra XUV700 was opened from October 7, 2021. The XUV700 was available for customers at an introductory price of Rs 11.99 lakh. The Mahindra XUV700 achieved a booking of 50,000 units in a few days. Similarly, in February 2022, the SUV reached the milestone of 1 lakh bookings. Recently, Mahindra announced that it had received over 1.5 lakh bookings for the SUV.

However, due to the heavy demands of the SUV, the majority of the customers are yet to receive their booked cars. According to the company, Mahindra had delivered 42,000 units of the car till June 2022. This means that around 1 lakh customers are yet to receive their cars.

Important features of XUV700

Engine: The XUV700 gets diesel as well as petrol engine variants. The 2-litre petrol engine generates a power of 200hp and a torque of 380 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel engine offers 185hp power and a torque of 420 Nm.

Interior: The XUV700 gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system and support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The cabin gets 6 speakers and an efficient sound system.

Safety modes: The SUV gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as well as Forward Collision Warning (FCW). Some of the important other features are driver drowsiness detection, cruise control, smart pilot assist, traffic sign recognition etc.

The Global NCAP has given a five-star rating to Mahindra XUV700 in its crash test. The Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) has performed a crash test on XUV700 and the results were very satisfactory. The XUV700 achieved a five-star rating in the test. In terms of adult occupation, the SUV scores 16.03 out of 17. However, for adult and child occupation the SUV scores 41.66 out of 49 points.

The XUV700 rivals SUVs like Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus in the Indian market.