Mahindra XUV700 becomes costlier by up to Rs 36,814, Check new price
Mahindra has hiked the prices of the XUV700. The price hike is applied to the entire variant line-up. Mahindra has increased the cost of range in between Rs 20,072 to Rs 36,814, depending on the choice of variant. The high-end XUV700 AX7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack seven-seat variant has got the most highest price hike of Rs 36,814. On the other hand, the AX3 Diesel MT five-seat variant gets the lowest price rise of Rs 20,072.
Customers who want to buy a Mahindra XUV 700 will now have to buy at a price tag starting from Rs 13.45 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
The SUV is available in four variants across two seating layouts and two powertrains. Check the updated price below:
Mahindra XUV700 Petrol price (ex-showroom):
- XUV700 MX Petrol Manual 5-Seat: Rs 13.44 lakh
- XUV700 AX3 Petrol Manual 5-Seat: Rs 15.50 lakh
- XUV700 AX5 Petrol Manual 5-Seat: Rs 16.79 lakh
- XUV700 AX5 Petrol Manual 7-Seat: Rs 17.43 lakh
- XUV700 AX7 Petrol Manual 7-Seat: Rs 19.44 lakh
- XUV700 AX3 Petrol Automatic 5-Seat: Rs 17.20 lakh
- XUV700 AX7 Petrol Automatic 7-Seat: Rs 21.19 lakh
- XUV700 AX7 Petrol Luxury Pack 7-Seat: Rs 23.10 lakh
Mahindra XUV700 Diesel price (ex-showroom):
- XUV700 MX Diesel Manual 5-Seat: Rs 13.96 lakh
- XUV700 AX3 Diesel Manual 5-Seat: Rs 15.99 lakh
- XUV700 AX3 Diesel Manual 7-Seat: Rs 16.80 lakh
- XUV700 AX5 Diesel Manual 5-Seat: Rs 17.44 lakh
- XUV700 AX5 Diesel Manual 7-Seat: Rs 18.09 lakh
- XUV700 AX7 Diesel Manual 7-Seat: Rs 20.14 lakh
- XUV700 AX3 Diesel Automatic5-Seat: Rs 17.91 lakh
- XUV700 AX5 Diesel Automatic 5-Seat: Rs 19.23 lakh
- XUV700 AX5 Diesel Automatic 7-Seat: Rs 19.84 lakh
- XUV700 AX7 Diesel Automatic 7-Seat: Rs 21.84 lakh
- XUV700 AX7 Diesel Automatic AWD 7-Seat: Rs 23.24 lakh
- XUV700 AX7 Diesel Automatic Luxury pack 7-Seat: Rs 23.70 lakh
- XUV700 AX7 Diesel Manual Luxury Pack 7-Seat: Rs 21.99 lakh
- XUV700 AX7 Diesel Automatic AWD Luxury pack 7-Seat: Rs 24.95 lakh