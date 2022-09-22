Mahindra XUV700 becomes costlier by up to Rs 36,814, Check new price

Mahindra has hiked the prices of the XUV700. The price hike is applied to the entire variant line-up. Mahindra has increased the cost of range in between Rs 20,072 to Rs 36,814, depending on the choice of variant. The high-end XUV700 AX7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack seven-seat variant has got the most highest price hike of Rs 36,814. On the other hand, the AX3 Diesel MT five-seat variant gets the lowest price rise of Rs 20,072.

Customers who want to buy a Mahindra XUV 700 will now have to buy at a price tag starting from Rs 13.45 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The SUV is available in four variants across two seating layouts and two powertrains. Check the updated price below:

Mahindra XUV700 Petrol price (ex-showroom):

XUV700 MX Petrol Manual 5-Seat: Rs 13.44 lakh

XUV700 AX3 Petrol Manual 5-Seat: Rs 15.50 lakh

XUV700 AX5 Petrol Manual 5-Seat: Rs 16.79 lakh

XUV700 AX5 Petrol Manual 7-Seat: Rs 17.43 lakh

XUV700 AX7 Petrol Manual 7-Seat: Rs 19.44 lakh

XUV700 AX3 Petrol Automatic 5-Seat: Rs 17.20 lakh

XUV700 AX7 Petrol Automatic 7-Seat: Rs 21.19 lakh

XUV700 AX7 Petrol Luxury Pack 7-Seat: Rs 23.10 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Diesel price (ex-showroom):