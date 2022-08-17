Mahindra XUV400: The rival for the Tata Nexon will launch on September 8

Mahindra is all set to enter the electric SUV market in India with the Mahindra XUV400. The Mahindra XUV400 will be the prime rival of the Tata Nexon EV in India. However, the SUV will be longer than four meters. The launch of the Tata Nexon will take place on September 8, revealed the carmaker.

The XUV400 is the electric version of the XUV300 which is quite popular in India. The XUV400 was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo (as eXUV300). Recently, Mahindra has unveiled five electric SUV concepts that will be introduced from December 2024.

When it comes to design, the XUV400 will borrow its looks from the XUV300. However, the SUV will have blue accents at a few places like the front grille as well as alloy wheels. The SUV will also flaunt an electric badging on it. The headlights will be integrated with the DRLs, while the grille will not have air intake

The interiors of the XUV400 will have the same layout as that of the XUV300. The electric SUV will have a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system along with a colored MID. The centre console will also be redesigned. The fabric upholstery will get black and blue colours. Another major feature that might get featured in the Mahindra XUV400 will be the ADAS.

However, the details about the battery pack and the electric motor of the vehicle are yet to be disclosed by the company. It is very likely that the car will feature a single front-wheel-drive electric motor that will make around 150hp. Users might get an option for multiple battery packs.

The Tata Nexon EV will be the direct rival of the XUV400. The XUV400 is expected to be priced aggressively. We hope that the prices of the EV will cost around Rs 13-Rs 17 lakh as it launches in India.