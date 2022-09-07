Mahindra XUV400 teased ahead of its launch in India, gets an aggressive design like XUV300

Mahindra is all set to enter the electric SUV segment in India with its upcoming electric SUV- XUV400. The XUV400 will make a global debut tomorrow and we are very excited for it. The company has teased about the upcoming electric SUV are we are in awe about it. The overall design of the upcoming SUV is aggressive in nature and somewhat reminds us of its younger sibling-XUV300.

The company (Mahindra) has teased some important details about the upcoming SUV through its official Twitter handle and we can spot some important aspects of the SUV including headlights, DRLs and the new logo of the company. On the rear side, the electric SUV gets a refreshed tailgate, new wraparound tail-lamps and green license plates at the rear as well as at the front.

In terms of engine specifications, we do not have exact numbers yet. However, it is assumable that the XUV400 will get a single front-wheel-drive electric motor and produce a total power of 150hp. The SUV will be offered with option for two battery packs.

When it comes to dimensions, the XUV400 offers more space as compared to the XUV300. The XUV400 is around 4.2 meters in length will primarily compete with the likes of Tata Nexon EV. When it comes to range of the XUV400, the smaller battery pack version of the XUV400 might offer 300kms of range. On the other hand, the larger battery pack version of the XUV400 will offer around 400kms of range.

Even though we are not sure about internal features, we can expect an updated touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console, connected car tech, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM and much more.

Prices of the Mahindra XUV400 are expected to start at around Rs 14 lakh in India and go as high as Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the initial variants are expected to compete with Nexon EV Prime, the XUV400 top variants are expected to compete with Nexon EV Max.