Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Officially Teased, To debut on Sep 8

Anand Mahindra has announced that the much-awaited Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV will be unveiled on September 08, 2022. The Mahindra Chairman took to the microblogging site Twitter to declare the debut of the fully-electric XUV400 SUV.

He shared a short teaser of the upcoming XUV400 electric and captioned the tweet as “Today is a very auspicious day, so delighted to announce another curtain-raiser coming your way soon…”

The short teaser shows the that the XUV400 will be an electrified version of the XUV300 SUV. Mahindra showcased the vehicle first at the 2020 Auto Expo as the eXUV300 concept, however, the company confirmed that it will be calldew XUV 400 Electric in July this year.

The video highlights the new Mahindra Twin peaks logo, that by multiple ‘X’ design elements on the enclosed grille. It feature the XUV 300’s projector headlamps with angular LED DRLs. It is expected to carry more design changes than the ICE-based XUV300.

Mahindra XUV400 Electric is essentially an electric version of ICE-based XUV300. The approach is quite similar to Nexon EV that is based on ICE-based Nexon SUV.

However, the XUV400 will likely be 4.2 meters in length, as compared to XUV300 which measures 3,995 mm. As size-related tax benefits does not apply to electric cars, Mahindra could stretch the XUV400 to its max limit. With more longer lengths, the XUV will have more space inside the cabin and possibly larger boot space.

After its launch, the XUV400 Electric will compete against Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max variant. XUV400 will be Mahindra’s first major EV product. So, it is expected to come with several segment-first features.

