Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport launched, Price starts from Rs 10.35 lakh

Mahindra has launched the new XUV300 TurboSport in India on Friday. The price of the new XUV300 TurboSport starts from Rs 10.35 lakh and goes up to 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The new XUV300 is said to have the highest-spec powertrain in its class with a 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol motor, which is higher than the existing 1.2 turbo-petrol and 1.5 diesel engines. However, this new motor is available only on the higher three trims of the XUV300 – W6, W8 and W8(O).

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport engine

The XUV300 TurboSport is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit that churns out 130hp, 230Nm (250Nm with overboost function). The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The new motor features a 250bar GDI (gasoline direct injection) fuel system that improves performance and fuel efficiency. According to the company, the XUV300 TurboSport can reach 0-60kph in just 5 seconds.

The company has also provided a mild-hybrid start-stop system with the XUV300 that will further improve fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. Mahindra claims that this new engine has a fuel economy of 18.2kpl.

This new engine produces 20hp and 30Nm more than the older 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit, which makes the XUV300 the most powerful compact SUV in its class. Both turbo-petrol engines will co-exist, along with the 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport: design, interior and features

The new XUV300 TurboSport features a new gloss black grille with red inserts, while the chrome elements on the central air intake on the front bumper sports a red finish. The vehicle carries Mahindra’s new Twin Peaks logo and blacked out wing mirrors.

The vehicle is going to be offered in four new colour options, including dual-tone bronze with black roof, white with black roof and black with white roof, along with a monotone bronze option.

Inside the cabin, the new SUV300 is clad in a all-black theme instead of dual-tone black and beige interior theme seen in the current versions. It has got silver accents on the dashboard, centre console and steering wheel along with new chrome finished pedals.

The other features includes an electric sunroof, projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps, 16-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto headlamps and wipers and leatherette upholstery. Safety features include 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensor, all-wheel disc brakes and ESP with hill start assist. Most of these feature will only be available in the top-spec W8(O) trims of the XUV300.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport: deliveries and rivals

The updated XUV300 will compete against the turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Tata Nexon. The new XUV300 T-GDi TurboSport will be available for bookings, test drives, and deliveries starting October 10, 2022 across India.