Mahindra unveils new e-SUV, XUV400 on the eve of World EV Day

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled its first all-electric SUV ‘XUV400’ on the eve of World EV Day. The car sports the company’s new twin peaks logo with a satin copper finish for the domestic market.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said in a statement, “The Mahindra Group is committed to becoming Carbon Neutral by 2040 and our EV game plan is at the core of this mission. We are doing our part against climate change with the unveil of the All-Electric Mahindra XUV400, a fun-to-drive, generously sized SUV boasting excellent interior room for our discerning customers.” He added that the market is very receptive towards environment-friendly electric vehicles, and the company expects the new model to be a huge success.

The new XUV400 will be available for test drives from December 2022. Bookings, price reveals, and deliveries will start in early 2023. The XUV400 will be competing against cars like Tata Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max.

Features of Mahindra XUV400

Design

Largely similar to the XUV300

Gets a new closed-off grille with arrowhead-shaped inserts

New ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in the center

It features LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs).

Five colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue

Exterior and Interior

XUV400 is 4200 mm long and 1821 mm wide

It has a 2600 mm wheelbase

378 litres/418 litres (up to the roof) boot space

High gloss alloy wheels featuring a diamond-cut high-contrast surface treatment

All-black interior with bronze highlights around the AC vents

Gloss black inserts on the dashboard and steering wheel

Powertrain and performance

Fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment, can reach the 100 kmph mark from a standstill in 8.3 seconds

Top speed of 150 kmph

Driving range of 456 kms as per Indian driving cycle standards

Three driving modes – Fun, Fast and Fearless

39.4kW battery pack that uses Li-ion cells

Takes 50 minutes to complete 80% charging with the 50kW DC fast charger

When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, the SUV takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge

When charged via a 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket, takes 13 hours for 0-100% charge

Safety features

Six airbags

Disc brakes for all four wheels

An IP67 rating for the battery pack

ISOFIX anchorages.

Other features

Dual-zone climate control

Single-pane sunroof

Cruise control

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

Get more details about the car from Mahindra’s official website.