Mahindra unveils new e-SUV, XUV400 on the eve of World EV Day
Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled its first all-electric SUV ‘XUV400’ on the eve of World EV Day. The car sports the company’s new twin peaks logo with a satin copper finish for the domestic market.
Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said in a statement, “The Mahindra Group is committed to becoming Carbon Neutral by 2040 and our EV game plan is at the core of this mission. We are doing our part against climate change with the unveil of the All-Electric Mahindra XUV400, a fun-to-drive, generously sized SUV boasting excellent interior room for our discerning customers.” He added that the market is very receptive towards environment-friendly electric vehicles, and the company expects the new model to be a huge success.
The new XUV400 will be available for test drives from December 2022. Bookings, price reveals, and deliveries will start in early 2023. The XUV400 will be competing against cars like Tata Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max.
Features of Mahindra XUV400
Design
- Largely similar to the XUV300
- Gets a new closed-off grille with arrowhead-shaped inserts
- New ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in the center
- It features LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs).
- Five colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue
Exterior and Interior
- XUV400 is 4200 mm long and 1821 mm wide
- It has a 2600 mm wheelbase
- 378 litres/418 litres (up to the roof) boot space
- High gloss alloy wheels featuring a diamond-cut high-contrast surface treatment
- All-black interior with bronze highlights around the AC vents
- Gloss black inserts on the dashboard and steering wheel
Powertrain and performance
- Fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment, can reach the 100 kmph mark from a standstill in 8.3 seconds
- Top speed of 150 kmph
- Driving range of 456 kms as per Indian driving cycle standards
- Three driving modes – Fun, Fast and Fearless
- 39.4kW battery pack that uses Li-ion cells
- Takes 50 minutes to complete 80% charging with the 50kW DC fast charger
- When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, the SUV takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge
- When charged via a 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket, takes 13 hours for 0-100% charge
Safety features
- Six airbags
- Disc brakes for all four wheels
- An IP67 rating for the battery pack
- ISOFIX anchorages.
Other features
- Dual-zone climate control
- Single-pane sunroof
- Cruise control
- Android Auto
- Apple CarPlay
Get more details about the car from Mahindra’s official website.