5-Door Mahindra Thar & Maruti Jimny to launch in 2023

Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki have announced to launch the 5-door version of the Thar and the Jimny in the Indian market in 2023. Both the 5-door version of the Jimny and Thar is expected to make their debut in India at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.

Currently, Mahindra is testing the new 5-door Thar on the Indian roads. While the Maruti Suzuki 5-door Jimny is being tested in Europe.

5-DOOR Mahindra Thar

The upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar model will have a longer wheelbase compared to the 2-door model. This means there will be more cabin space. The five-door model will provide more space and ruggedness of the current 3-door model. The SUV is also likely to come with a metal hard top.

The 5-door Mahindra Thar will be coming with the same 2.0L turbo petrol and 2.2L turbo diesel engines that was also used in the 3-door Thar. Mahindra may tweak the engines a bit for more power and torque. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic.

5-Door Maruti Jimny

According to reports, the new 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be called Suzuki Jimny Long and will be based Sierra. It will likely have a 300mm longer wheelbase and larger by 300mm. The leaked reports have suggested that new 5-door Jimny Long will measure 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. The wheelbase could be 2,550mm and the ground clearance will be 210mm.

The SUV is reported to have a kerb weight of 1,190kg, which is 100kgs higher than the 3-door Sierra.

The new Suzuki Jimny LWB will come with new design elements. The major changes will be seen in the front fascia. It will feature the brand’s new design language. The boot space is expected to grow significantly from the current 85-litres. It is likely to carry the Brezza’s 1.5L K15C petrol engine with mild hybrid tech. Transmission choices are likely to include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic.