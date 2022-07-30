Mahindra Scorpio-N registers 1 lakh bookings in just 30 minutes, 25,000 bookings in a minute

The Mahindra Scorpio N was the most anticipated SUV that was expected to be launched in 2022. Well, the bookings of the SUV have opened and the buyers have shown a massive response to it. As many as 1 lakh bookings have been made today for the Mahindra Scorpio N. For those who are unaware, the bookings of the Scorpio N commenced on July 30, 2022 (today).

According to the company around 25,000 bookings were made in just 1 minute. The deliveries of the SUV will commence on September 26, 2022. The company has clarified beforehand that over 20,000 units will be rolled till the end of 2022. However, the company will focus on the Z8L variant (which is the top variant) over the other variants. According to company (Mahindra) terms, the first 25,000 bookings of the SUV will avail the benefits of introductory prices.

Powertrain

Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can produce 203bhp power and 380Nm of peak torque. It will also be offered in a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 175bhp of max power and 400Nm of peak torque.

Both the petrol and diesel variants will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Four wheel drive variants will be restricted only to the diesel powertrain but will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

All engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the higher-spec diesel and the turbo-petrol engine can also be paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Variants

New Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in five trims – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 L. It can be purchased in Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rag, Royal Gold colour options.

The petrol engine is available on Z2, Z4, Z8 and Z8L trims with a manual gearbox as standard, while the automatic gearbox will be offered from the Z4 trim onwards.

The 132hp, 2.2 diesel engine is offered on the base Z2 and Z4 trims with a manual gearbox and in rear-wheel-drive guise only. Meanwhile, the 175hp diesel version is available on the Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 luxury trims, with both manual and automatic gearboxes. While four-wheel drive will be offered on all manual variants from Z4 onwards, for the automatic versions, it will only be available on the higher-spec Z8 and Z8 luxury trims.

Only the top-end Z8 L will be available with the choice of six or seven seats. Rest of the line-up gets seven seats as standard.

Price

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio-N starts from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level petrol MT Z2 variant and the diesel variant is priced from Rs 12.49 lakh. Top-end Mahindra Scorpio-N diesel MT 4×2 Z8 L variant costs up to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Trims Petrol MT Diesel MT Z2 Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh Z4 Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh Z6 Rs 14.99 lakh Z8 Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh Z8L Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh

Note: The prices of the Mahindra Scorpio-N are that of ex-showroom price, Bhubaneswar. Contact your nearest car dealer to know more about the SUV.