Mahindra Scorpio Classic is all set to launch on August 20 and the fans are all excited about the launch of the popular SUV. The Scorpio Classic has been revealed in India and we are quite aware of some important specifications that the SUV might have. However, it is quite surprising that the Scorpio Classic will not have any 4×4 option.

Along with the 4×4 or 4WD, another key feature that will be missing on the SUV will be the mechanical locking differential (MLD). The SUV will not include an Automatic Transmission option and will be offered in Manual Transmission only. The reason why the company has opted to keep both the features at bay is very simple. The company wants to cut the extra cost of the vehicle by reducing some features which were less used by people, said sources.

The details about the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV are mentioned below in detail.

Variants

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be offered in just two variants- Classic S and Classic S11. Users get two seat configurations for the buyers which include 7-seat variant or a 9-seat variant. The announcements of the prices of the SUV will on the same day as that of launch (August 20).

Design and features

The design of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic includes some cosmetic changes in the form of new grille and Mahindra ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. The other specific changes include new fog lamp housing and 17-inch alloy wheels. The new classic badging can be seen near the LED tail lamps. When it comes to the interior, the cabin of the car gets new black and beige interior theme.

The features of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, auto AC, Bluetooth connectivity, projectors headlamps, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, height-adjustable driver seat, and much more.

Engine

The engine offered on the Mahindra Scorpio Classic includes a 2.2-litre diesel engine that is found on the Thar as well as the entry-level Scorpio N. The 2.2-litre diesel engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox that offers 132PS of power and 300Nm of torque. The GEN-2 mHawk engine will be able to produce 230Nm of low-end torque at just 1000 rpm. The vehicle is 55 kgs lighter than the outgoing model and is claimed to be 14 percent more fuel efficient.

Colours

The SUV will be available in five colors including Red Rage, Napoli Back, Dsat Silver, Pearl White as well Galaxy Grey.

Rivals

The test drive of the Scorpio Classic has already started across different dealerships in the country. The Scorpio Classic will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq as well as Kia Seltos.