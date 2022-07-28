Mahindra revises some features of XUV700 in India, Check details here

The Mahindra XUV700 is perhaps the most sought after SUV in current market in India.The SUV has already crossed 1.5 lakh bookings in India and Mahindra is lagging behind in terms of deliveries of the SUV. The leading car manufacturer (Mahindra) has now announced an update in the features of the XUV700. While some variants of the SUV get an addition of features, some variants get features eliminated.

The initial variants of the Mahindra XUV700- MX models do not get rear parking sensore, height-adjustable driver seat, rear spoiler and follow-me-home highlights. Similarly, the Mahindra XUV700 AX3 variants no longer offer rear wiper, defogger and select unlock options for doors and boot lid.

The standard cruise control is now offered on the AX7L manual variant. Earlier the model used to get adaptive cruise control. When it comes to AX5 and AX7 trims, they no longer receive an LED sequential turn indicators.

On the other hand, the AX7 and AX7L versions receive an upgrade in terms of cruise control and LED sequential turn indicators. The AX7L model receives cruise control as well as stop and go features. The top-spec AX7 automatic variant now gets a luxury pack. The luxury pack offers 360-degree camera, auto door handles, electronic parking brake, blind spot monitor and much more.

Important features of XUV700

Engine: The XUV700 gets diesel as well as petrol engine variants. The 2-litre petrol engine generates a power of 200hp and a torque of 380 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel engine offers 185hp power and a torque of 420 Nm.

Interior: The XUV700 gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system and support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The cabin gets 6 speakers and an efficient sound system.

Safety modes: The SUV gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as well as Forward Collision Warning (FCW). Some of the important other features are driver drowsiness detection, cruise control, smart pilot assist, traffic sign recognition etc.

The Global NCAP has given a five-star rating to Mahindra XUV700 in its crash test. The Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) has performed a crash test on XUV700 and the results were very satisfactory. The XUV700 achieved a five-star rating in the test. In terms of adult occupation, the SUV scores 16.03 out of 17. However, for adult and child occupation the SUV scores 41.66 out of 49 points.

The XUV700 rivals SUVs like Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus in the Indian market.