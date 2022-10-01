Mahindra may unveil XUV300 Sportz on October 7

Mahindra is planning to introduce a more powerful version of the XUV300 compact SUV. The new Mahindra car is expected to be called as the XUV300 Sportz. It was showcased at the Auto Expo 2022. The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz variant will reportedly be revealed on October 7, 2022.

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz powertrain, features, and design

The new XUV300 Sportz will be powered by a tweaked version of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that will have a bumped-up power of 128bhp and 230 Nm. The motor will be mated solely to a six-speed manual gearbox.

According to a new leak report, the new model will be offered in four variants – W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O).

The company has not provided many details about the upcoming XUV300 Sportz. However, based on the showcased model, we can expect the SUV to sport exterior highlights such as ‘Sportz’ badging and contrasting colour body decals. It might also get red inserts on the dashboard and centre console.

The XUV300 Sportz was also seen with a distinctive black interior with red accents for the AC vents, infotainment display and steering wheel. It lends the trim a sporty look for the cabin too.

Earlier, a partially-camouflaged unit of the Mahindra XUV300 was spied testing that was believed to be the XUV300 Sportz.

Based on the top trims, the XUV300 Sportz is likely to feature a sunroof, cruise control, smartwatch connectivity for the 7-inch infotainment system, rain-sensing wipers, and push-button engine start-stop. For safety features, it may get up to six airbags, front parking sensors and ESP. The corner braking control and rear disc brakes might be offered as standard.

Upon launch, the XUV300 Sportz will compete against the likes of Kia Sonet 1.0 Turbo and Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo. The prices of the new variant are expected to start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).