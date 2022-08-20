Mahindra launches Scorpio Classic S and Scorpio Classic S11 in India, Know on road price and specs

Mahindra has revealed the price of the new Scorpio Classic SUV for the Indian market. The SUV is available in two variants- Scorpio Classic S and Scorpio Classic S11. The SUV will go on sale alongside the Scorpio N as a more affordable alternative.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S and Scorpio Classic S11 Price

The price of Mahindra Scorpio Classic S is set at Rs 11.99 Lakh (ex-showroom) in India. While the feature-loaded Scorpio Classic S11 is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh. The S11 variant of the Classic is priced similarly to the mid-spec Z6 variant of the Scorpio N. However, the base variants of both versions carry a cost difference of around 1.5 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is being offered in five exterior shades: Red Rage, Dsat Silver, Napoli Black, Pearl White, and the new Galaxy Grey.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: What’s New?

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the updated version of the old Scorpio. Mahindra has made many changes in the Scorpio Classic compared to the previous iteration of the SUV.

These include a redesigned grille in the front with Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo on them along with a new bumper, vertical chrome slats, and LED DRLs in the fog lamp housings.

The SUV also gets newly designed alloy wheels and vertical reflectors in the taillights. It sports a ‘Classic’ badge on the boot. The side-facing door also gets a classic badging on the SUV.

Inside the cabin, the SUV gets a new dual-tone black and beige theme instead of the dark theme seen on the car earlier. It also gets a new and bigger 9-inch touchscreen, a height-adjustable driver seat, and auto AC with rear vents. It has a ‘Classic’ badge on the passenger side of the dashboard and a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV also features a part digital, part analogue instrument cluster.

The Scorpio Classic is available in both 7- and 9-seat configurations. You can choose between the option of captain seats and a bench seat in the second row, however the former is only available on the higher Classic S11. On the third row, you get the option of a front-facing bench seat or 2 or 4 side-facing seats, which sadly come without seatbelts.

The safety features on the SUV include ABS and 2 standard airbags.

Engine

The is being offered only in a diesel variant. Mahindra has packed the new Gen 2 mHawk 2.2 litre Diesel engine in the SUV that produces 130 bhp and 300 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission which now also gets a cable shift. There’s no automatic, 4WD or even a mechanical locking differential option.

Mahindra is claiming to have improved the NVH levels on the car and is also promising a superior ride quality.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will rival the likes of Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara duo.