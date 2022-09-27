KTM launches special GP edition of KTM RC 390 and KTM RC 200, Check What’s new

KTM has launched two new variants of its popular motorcycles- RC 390 and RC 200 in India. These two new variants are GP editions of RC 390 and RC 200. Both the motorcycles receive a new paint job, which is inspired by its MotoGP race bike series. Apart from the new paint scheme, the motorcycle remains the same. There is no mechanical upgrade on the motorcycle.

The bookings of the KTM RC 390 and KTM RC 200 special GP edition motorcycles have been opened across all KTM stores across India. The KTM RC 390 GP edition costs Rs 3.16 lakh while the RC 200 GP edition costs Rs 2.14 lakh. Both the motorcycles offer refined firepower, class-leading tech, race-inspired ergonomics and apex splitting accuracy.

Specifications

KTM RC 390

The KTM RC 390 is powered by a 373.27cc single cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that produces a peak power of [email protected] 9000rpm. On the other hand, the maximum torque offered by the engine is [email protected] 7000rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The important features of the motorcycle include a quick shifter, cornering ABS, traction control, MID, ABS, LED headlamp, adjustable handlebar and much more. The 2022 RC 390 model brings refreshed looks on the motorcycle than its previous edition. The regular edition of the motorcycle gets two colours- Factory Racing Blue and Electronic Orange.

KTM RC 200

The KTM RC 200 is powered by a 199.5cc single cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that produces a peak power of [email protected] 10000rpm. On the other hand, the maximum torque offered by the engine is 19.2 [email protected] 8000rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The important features of the motorcycle include MotoGP-inspired bodywork, adjustable handlebars with risers, redesigned rider and pillion seats and 13.7 fuel tank and much more. The regular edition of the motorcycle gets two colours- Dark Galvano and Metallic Silver