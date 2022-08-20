Kia Sonet X Line teased ahead of its launch in India, Know what to expect from the SUV

Kia has found success in the Indian automobile market within a few years of its initial launch in India. The first car to be launched in India was the Seltos and it received good reviews from the buyers. Just like the Seltos, the Kia Sonet was appealing to the buyers and its sales figure was good too. Now, the company is all set to launch the Sonet X Line and has teased about the same.

For those who are unaware, Kia had introduced the X Line variant for the Kia Seltos earlier. Now, with the introduction of the X Line variant of the Sonet, we hope that the SUV will get more sales than the current figures. The Kia Sonnet offers some great features in its segment and is also budget-friendly. The Sonet X Line is expected to be placed above the top-spec GTX Plus variant.

Expected features

As the Kia Sonet X Line variant will be placed on the top of Sonet’s hierarchy, all the features that are offered on the GTX Plus variant will be present on the X Line. The GTX Plus variant is offered in Petrol as well as Diesel trims. The petrol variant is powered by a 1.0L turbocharged engine that can produce a maximum power of 120bhp and peak torque of 170Nm. On the other hand, the diesel engine is offered with a 1.5L unit that produces 112bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

In terms of transmission, the 1.0 petrol variant gets 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual transmission) or 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission). Similarly, the diesel 1.5L variant gets a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter.

Design

Even though the design of the SUV will be same as the currently offered variant, the new colours will add a refreshed touch to it. The X Line will have a Matte Graphite colour, just like the Seltos X Line. The X Line badging will be present on the rear of the vehicle. The chrome on the car might get replaced with a glossy black finish.

Price

We expect that the X-Line variant of Kia Sonet will be around Rs 30-35K costlier than the GTX Plus variant.