Kia Sonet X Line launched in India at starting price of Rs 13.39 lakh

South Korean automobile manufacturer-Kia has launched its latest SUV- Sonet X Line in the Indian market. Just like the Seltos, the Kia Sonet gets an X Line version of it. The Sonet X Line is placed above the top-spec GTX Plus variant. The SUV is based on the GTX Plus variant. Even though there are no mechanical changes on the SUV, there are some cosmetic changes on it.

Features

As the Kia Sonet X Line variant is placed on the top of Sonet’s hierarchy, all the features that are offered on the GTX Plus variant are present on the X Line. The GTX Plus variant is offered in Petrol as well as Diesel trims. The petrol variant is powered by a 1.0L turbocharged engine that can produce a maximum power of 120hp and peak torque of 170Nm. On the other hand, the diesel engine is offered with a 1.5L unit that produces 115hp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

In terms of transmission, the 1.0 petrol variant gets 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission). Similarly, the diesel 1.5L variant gets a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Design

Even though the design of the SUV is same as currently offered variant, the new colours and cosmetic changes add a refreshed touch to it. The radiator grille is gloss black while the front and rear skid plates and ORVM are piano black. Similarly, the alloy wheels receive a dual-tone finish and the brake calipers are silver in colour.

Price

The X-Line variants of Kia Sonet are Rs 20,000 costlier than the GTX Plus variants. The bookings for the Kia Sonet X Line are underway through Kia dealerships as well as online.