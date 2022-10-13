Keeway launches SR 125 retro commuter motorcycle in India, Check specs here

Keeway has launched its most affordable motorcycle in the form of Keeway SR 125 in India. The motorcycle offers a retro classic design and aims for those who want a classic vibe from late 90s Bollywood movie. The motorcycle manages to offer a simple, minimalistic yet an attractive look. The booking of the motorcycle can be made at just Rs 1,000.

The Ex-showroom price of the motorcycle is just Rs 119,000 and is offered in three attractive colours including glossy white, glossy red and glossy black.

Engine and Transmission

The Keeway SR 125 gets a Single Cylinder, 125cc, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, SOHC engine. The 125cc engine offers a power of 9.7 Hp @9000 rpm while the torque offered is 8.2 Nm @7500 rpm while the transmission is 5-speed.

Dimensions and hardware

The dimensions of the motorcycle is 1890mm x 790mm x1050mm (L x W xH).The wheelbase of the motorcycle is 1285mm while the seat height is 780mm. The ground clearance is 160mm while the weight is 120kg. In terms of brakes, the Keeway SR 125 gets single disc at the front as well as rear. The front disc brake is 300mm while the rear disc brake is 210mm. A combo braking system is offered on the motorcycle. The front tyre is 110/70-17 while the rear tyre is 130/70-17. The fuel tank capacity of the motorcycle is 14.5 litres. Surprisingly, the bike gets spoked wheels instead of alloy.

Electronics

Keeway SR 125 gets a digital instrument cluster, LED Daytime Running Lamp, side stand engine cut-off sensor, hazard switch and much more.

Given the specifications and price of the motorcycle, it is assumed that it will cater to the needs of niche riders. For anybody who needs a 125cc motorcycle, Rs 1.19 lakh is bit too much to ask for. Most of the 125cc bikes in India are available under Rs 1 lakh in India and if someone is willing to spend more than Rs 1 lakh, he/she has ample options to consider (most probably a 150cc bike). Time will say how well the Keeway SR 125 is accepted by the audience.